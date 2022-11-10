Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Declines By 80.2%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the October 15th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aurcana Silver Stock Performance

AUNFF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 64,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,668. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.22. Aurcana Silver has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.56.

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

