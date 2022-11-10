Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Drops By 93.1%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the October 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 58.7% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,689,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,637 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after buying an additional 465,238 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 185,931 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.7% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 549,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 192,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 744,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,570. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $12.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

