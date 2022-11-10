Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Expands By 600.0%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 51,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Brenntag will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNTGY. Barclays lowered Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brenntag from €96.00 ($96.00) to €98.00 ($98.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

