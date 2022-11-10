Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Declines By 91.7%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSLLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CSL Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of CSLLY stock traded up $4.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.19. 50,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CSL has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $115.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.75.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

