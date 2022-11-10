Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Declines By 80.0%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Eurazeo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EUZOF remained flat at $51.07 during midday trading on Thursday. Eurazeo has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78.
Eurazeo Company Profile
