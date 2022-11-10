Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Rises By 375.0%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FGBIP stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

