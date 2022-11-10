Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Drops By 87.8%

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Genfit Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GNFTF remained flat at $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $4.12.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

