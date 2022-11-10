Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Drops By 99.2%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the October 15th total of 503,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,762,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Green Globe International Stock Performance
Shares of Green Globe International stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 1,528,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,094,420. Green Globe International has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.02.
Green Globe International Company Profile
Featured Stories
