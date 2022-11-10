Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Grows By 114,546.7%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,719,700 shares, a growth of 114,546.7% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,789,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Henderson Land Development Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HLDCY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.79. 1,227,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,875. Henderson Land Development has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.