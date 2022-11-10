Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Drops By 91.7%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

Shares of HLNFF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

Featured Articles

