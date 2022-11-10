Short Interest in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Declines By 81.1%

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the October 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 2.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 306,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the second quarter worth $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 536,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth $398,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Price Performance

Shares of ITAQ remained flat at $10.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Company Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

