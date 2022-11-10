Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Expands By 667.4%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 667.4% from the October 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,739,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Labor Smart Stock Performance
LTNC remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 598,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,876. Labor Smart has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About Labor Smart
