Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Expands By 300.0%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Landis+Gyr Group from CHF 53 to CHF 54 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance

Shares of LDGYY stock remained flat at $14.36 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. Landis+Gyr Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.