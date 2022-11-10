Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Declines By 93.8%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance
LEXXW stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.46.
