Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Drops By 69.8%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the October 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 24,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 34.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 33.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 62,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,055. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

