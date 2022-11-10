Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Decreases By 89.6%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the October 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pan Pacific International Price Performance
Pan Pacific International stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 50,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $20.12.
About Pan Pacific International
