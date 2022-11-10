Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Decreases By 89.6%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the October 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

Pan Pacific International stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 50,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

