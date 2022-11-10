Short Interest in Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Grows By 348.9%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 348.9% from the October 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Persimmon Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,316. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $80.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSMMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($17.04) to GBX 1,117 ($12.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($40.41) to GBX 1,530 ($17.62) in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($29.13) to GBX 2,150 ($24.76) in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,268.43.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

