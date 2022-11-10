Short Interest in PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Increases By 1,558.0%

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,800 shares, a growth of 1,558.0% from the October 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,282,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804,612. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (PPJE)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.