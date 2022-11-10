Short Interest in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Drops By 62.5%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sabre Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SABRP traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 37,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,429. Sabre has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $151.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.17.
Sabre Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.625 per share. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre (SABRP)
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.