Short Interest in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Drops By 62.5%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABRP traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 37,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,429. Sabre has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $151.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.17.

Sabre Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.625 per share. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 114.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 49,087 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sabre by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 239,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

