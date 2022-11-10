Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Declines By 94.0%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the October 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Up 6.6 %

OTCMKTS:SNPHY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,737. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.

Get Santen Pharmaceutical alerts:

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.