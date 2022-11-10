Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Declines By 94.0%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the October 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Up 6.6 %
OTCMKTS:SNPHY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,737. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHY)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.