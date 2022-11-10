Short Interest in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Grows By 1,600.0%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €531.00 ($531.00) to €540.00 ($540.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $269.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $634.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

