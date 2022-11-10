Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Declines By 98.1%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the October 15th total of 428,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($33.00) to €25.00 ($25.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Scor from €32.00 ($32.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Scor from €31.00 ($31.00) to €21.50 ($21.50) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Scor from €24.50 ($24.50) to €16.00 ($16.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Trading Up 13.0 %

SCRYY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.83. 6,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.22.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.