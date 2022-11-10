Short Interest in Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) Grows By 420.7%

Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 420.7% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,598,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tamino Minerals Stock Performance

Tamino Minerals stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,963. Tamino Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Tamino Minerals Company Profile

Tamino Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc in March 2013.

