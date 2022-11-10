Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Decreases By 96.3%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the October 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.50.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Stock Up 5.5 %

SWGAY stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. 71,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,368. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $16.73.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.