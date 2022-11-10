Short Interest in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Decreases By 60.9%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the October 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 2,300 shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:TPZ opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

