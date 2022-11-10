Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Declines By 91.1%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Toto Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTDY traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.25. 11,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,169. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. Toto has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $49.82.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

