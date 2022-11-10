Short Interest in Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Grows By 283.8%

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,986,700 shares, a growth of 283.8% from the October 15th total of 517,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,867.0 days.
Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance
TGASF remained flat at $0.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Towngas Smart Energy has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.40.
Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Towngas Smart Energy (TGASF)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Towngas Smart Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas Smart Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.