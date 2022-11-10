Short Interest in Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Grows By 283.8%

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,986,700 shares, a growth of 283.8% from the October 15th total of 517,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,867.0 days.

Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance

TGASF remained flat at $0.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Towngas Smart Energy has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; operation of urban pipeline gas network; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

