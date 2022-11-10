Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Grows By 130.8%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the October 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMICY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Umicore from €46.00 ($46.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Stock Performance

Shares of UMICY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,287. Umicore has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

Umicore Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

(Get Rating)

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.