Short Interest in Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Grows By 128.1%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,100 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the October 15th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 449.3 days.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Trading Up 8.4 %

XJNGF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XJNGF. Citigroup lowered Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

