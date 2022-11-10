Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Silver Lake Resources Stock Performance
Shares of SVLKF stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Silver Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.68.
Silver Lake Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Lake Resources (SVLKF)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.