Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Raised by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 40,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded up $5.82 on Thursday, hitting $118.74. 6,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,307. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.77.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

