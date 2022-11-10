Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 172.6% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Airlines stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,902. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

