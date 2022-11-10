SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Reaches $48.12 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 10th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $48.12 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,027.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009328 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00047523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00040907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023332 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00238700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04136102 USD and is down -8.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,264,882.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

