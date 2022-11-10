Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the October 15th total of 335,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sio Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sio Gene Therapies

About Sio Gene Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 174,185 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

