Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the October 15th total of 335,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Sio Gene Therapies Price Performance
Shares of SIOX stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.
Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
About Sio Gene Therapies
Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.
