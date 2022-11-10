Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSLX. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 302,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

