Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after buying an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after buying an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after buying an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after acquiring an additional 145,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $85.55 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Summit Insights upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

