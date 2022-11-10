Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Cut to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Smith Micro Software Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $116.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.52.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 67.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,181,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 267,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

