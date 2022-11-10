Smooth Love Potion Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $116.07 million and $23.83 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.96 or 0.00583079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,255.07 or 0.30350386 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,678,256,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,678,247,263 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.