Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading Down 17.4% This Week

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $115.82 million and approximately $20.41 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.24 or 0.00578948 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,379.84 or 0.30168142 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,677,816,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,677,811,682 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

