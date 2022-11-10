Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target Cut to $6.35 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.90 to $6.35 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 227.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SONX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sonendo from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sonendo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonendo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

Shares of NYSE SONX opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $51.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 million. Analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,928.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 316,868 shares of company stock worth $321,965 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonendo by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 478,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 166,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonendo by 463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 592,481 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

