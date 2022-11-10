Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE SON traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $58.40. 9,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

