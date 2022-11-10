Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$6.50 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $58.24. 10,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,198 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

