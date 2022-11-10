Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 942.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNOA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.