South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Director Sells $1,021,300.00 in Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,668,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,695,204.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

SPFI stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 89.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 30,048 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

