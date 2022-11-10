S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of S&P Global worth $488,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $28.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,330. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.53. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

