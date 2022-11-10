SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $161.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

