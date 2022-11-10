SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Position Increased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAX. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth $459,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $86.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72.

