SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Purchased by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 171,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,964. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $51.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.