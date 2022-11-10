SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,651 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.31. 161,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

