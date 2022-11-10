SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stock Position Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748,303 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.88% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $65,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $6,621,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,494,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 824.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.33. 55,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,649. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.